WATCH: Gov. Janet Mills proposes background checks on private guns sales, 'yellow flag' law tweaks

Gov. Janet Mills has proposed expanding Maine’s background check requirements to private gun sales and giving police an additional tool to take someone into “protective custody” under the state’s “yellow flag” law.

Mills outlined the gun safety proposals as well as other initiatives dealing with mental health services and the state’s response to recent storms during a speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Maine’s Legislature.

The Democratic governor said her gun safety proposals were shaped by the events of Oct. 25 — when a gunman killed 18 people in Lewiston in the worst mass shooting in state history — and by the conversations she has had with Maine residents since then.

“Each person had ideas about what we could do to address the problem, and each of these ideas was different,” Mills said in prepared remarks released just prior to the 7 p.m. speech. “But what was not different — what was largely agreed upon — was an overarching belief that violence prevention is important; that we must strengthen our mental health system; and that dangerous people should not have access to firearms.”



Expanded background checks

In what is likely to be the most controversial of her proposals, Mills wants to require criminal background checks prior to any advertised private gun sale. The proposal aims to close a loophole that allows firearms to be sold with little or no scrutiny on the private market because background checks are only required under state or federal law prior to a sale by a federally licensed firearm dealer.

Under Mills’ proposal, anyone trying to sell a firearm at a gun show, through online marketplaces or classified listings in publications like Uncle Henry’s would have to have the prospective buyer’s name run through the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS. That check could be performed by any federally licensed firearms dealer.

Mills has previously opposed expanding Maine’s background check requirement because Maine voters rejected a similar proposal in a 2016 referendum.

“But now, in the aftermath of the violence we have seen across Maine, I have asked myself whether this approach is still right,” Mills said. “And I have arrived at the conclusion that I do not know how we can allow people who legally cannot have guns to buy them through a private sale and pose a risk to themselves or the public.”

Voters rejected that 2016 referendum, in part, because it would have required background checks on gun “transfers” among friends and some relatives. Mills said her proposal would not apply to such unadvertised transfers. But she also wants to make it a felony offense to “recklessly” sell a gun to a prohibited person as a way to encourage people to run background checks on someone they don’t know.



Yellow flag changes

The governor is also proposing tweaking Maine’s so-called “yellow flag” law to allow police to seek a judge’s approval to take someone into “protective custody” if officers believe they pose a danger to themselves or others, even if they have not yet committed a crime.

Since Oct. 25, questions have swirled about why police in Maine did not employ Maine’s yellow flag law on the gunman, Robert R. Card II. That law allows police to temporarily confiscate a person’s firearms if a medical practitioner and then a judge determine that they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Family and fellow members of Card’s U.S. Army Reserve unit had raised concerns about Card’s increasing paranoia, his aggressive behavior and his access to guns. Deputies with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact Card at his Bowdoinham home in mid-September. Although they suspected that Card was not home, deputies did not seek to force him out because they said he had not committed any crimes. As a result, deputies said they could not use Maine’s yellow flag law because it requires them to have a person in custody.

Mills’ proposal would allow police to ask a judge to take someone into custody to potentially begin the yellow flag process.

“This will remove a barrier by providing law enforcement with another tool to ensure that someone is taken into protective custody and their weapons are removed,” Mills said.

Mills also proposed the creation of the state’s second mental health crisis receiving center — this time in Lewiston — where people can receive services and recovery support. She is also directing the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to create additional centers around the state over time.

Such centers are touted as a safer, more effective alternative to taking people enduring a mental health crisis to hospital emergency departments or jails. Maine’s first crisis receiving center, located in Portland, has served 3,000 people in less than two years.



Storm response

The third major focus of Mills’ speech on Tuesday evening was how the state should respond to the recent severe rain and windstorms that caused extensive flooding and other damage in coastal and riverfront communities.

Mills proposed earmarking $5 million to a Community Resilience Partnership fund that helps communities identify vulnerabilities from severe storms and a changing climate. Communities can then use those funds to develop mitigation or adaptation strategies to infrastructure, such as roads, sea walls and commercial fishing piers.

Additionally, Mills proposed taking out $50 million from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to deposit in an infrastructure fund to help communities complete such projects.

“Essentially, I am talking about taking from the Rainy Day Fund to respond to some pretty rainy days we’ve had and some pretty rainy days ahead,” Mills said.



Broader budget priorities

Breaking with tradition, Mills outlined the rest of her top budget and policy priorities in a written State of the State letter sent to lawmakers on Tuesday morning.

In that letter, Mills called for:

