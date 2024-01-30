Janet Mills urges spending restraint in message to Maine Legislature

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will propose saving nearly 40% of the state’s projected $256 million revenue surplus for the next two-year budget while boosting funding this year for public education, housing and child welfare services.

The governor outlined her upcoming change to the state’s two-year budget in a letter to the Legislature. The letter is the first part of her bifurcated State of the State address. The second half will be delivered via the traditional speech to a joint convention of the Legislature at 7 p.m. and focus exclusively on Maine’s worst mass shooting in history and the recent extreme weather events that have ravaged the state in recent months.

Her letter to the Legislature focuses almost entirely on her upcoming change to the two-year budget amid a revenue surplus that’s slightly higher than originally projected, but that the governor warns will be followed by a plateau. For that reason, she says lawmakers should be careful about how they craft the next spending proposal.

“That sounds like a lot of money, but, like Maine families, we have to look to the future to know what our revenues will be and to plan for the bills that are due in the months and years ahead,” she wrote. “That means, when I consider our financial outlook, I must not only look at the next few months but at the next few years.”

The governor noted that several other states are experiencing budget shortfalls. According to a recent study by Pew, roughly half of Americans live in states that report short-term budget gaps or long-term deficits.

“I recognize there are many needs across the state, and I know, in the past, we have been able to say yes to a lot of things. However, this year is, and must be, different,” she wrote. “If we do not budget responsibly now, the Legislature will be forced to make painful cuts in the future – just like other states are having to do now.”

While governors propose budgets and changes to them, the legislature must ratify the spending plans and lawmakers often craft changes. Resolving differences between the legislative and executive branch is done through negotiations.

The total amount of the governor’s supplemental budget proposal was not included in her release, but she highlighted three specific areas of focus.

To address the housing crisis, Mills will propose $16 million for the Emergency Housing Relief Fund so that various shelters and transitional housing programs can stay open. She’s also proposing $10 million for the Affordable Homeownership Program to bolster new home construction.

The spending plan will also make changes to the state’s embattled child welfare program, which has come under scrutiny from the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee. Mills is seeking to add trainers and legal aides to ease the workload of depleted caseworker teams. She’s also proposing a review of caseworker compensation to make sure Maine’s wages are competitive and not hindering recruitment.

The governor is looking to boost medication treatment for opioid addiction in the jail system, while also expanding access to the overdose reversal drug Naloxone.

The governor is also proposing to increase public education funding by $22.6 million to ensure that the state continues to fund 55% of local education costs.

While Mills attempted to warn lawmakers that the state’s budget outlook may change, she also touted her administration’s economic progress, including 9.2% growth in gross domestic product since 2019.

“Small businesses are expanding their operations; people are moving here to work and raise their families; and graduates are staying in Maine to pursue rewarding, life-long careers — all encouraging signs that are reflected in recent data about our economy,” she said.