State Supreme Court hears arguments over rollout of Paid Family and Medical Leave law

The debate over the rollout of Maine's Paid Family and Medical Leave law has reached the state Supreme Court, where justices heard oral arguments today in a suit targeting the state Department of Labor.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Bath Iron Works argued that they shouldn't have to pay into a public fund that started in January, as they intend to use a private plan.

"This appeal presents a straightforward question of statutory interpretation," says Sara Murphy, an attorney for the chamber and Bath Iron Works. "The law says employers opting to use a private plan need not pay. The rule mandates the opposite. That should be the end of this case."

Lawyers for the Department of Labor said the law creates an exemption only for private plans that have been approved by the state, and that process did not begin until April, some three months after the fund started collecting payments.

"It says employers and employees begin paying premiums Jan. 1, 2025, period," said attorney Nancy Macirowski. "There's no exemption, it doesn't say except employers who might someday have a private plan exemption."