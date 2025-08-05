Piscataquis County Jail operations restricted due to health and safety concerns

The Maine Department of Corrections has taken the unusual step of restricting operations at the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover Foxcroft because of a substantial "concern for the health and safety of staff, inmates and visitors."

In a release issued Tuesday, state officials say the action stems from a July inspection in which the jail failed to meet 11 mandatory and one essential standard, and says the department was unable to review more because of a lack of documentation.

According to the statement, the failures include "discrepancies in medical records, improper medication and sharps management, and not following infectious disease protocols."

As a result, the jail is prohibited from taking in new prisoners and must return prisoners who are boarded by federal contract to their original facilities. According to Piscataquis County Jail Administrator Jean Larson, the jail has a capacity of 36 prisoners and a current population of 30. She says 12 of those are boarders who will be transferred.

The jail administrator and Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young have been given until Friday at 3 p.m. to create a plan of corrective action. If they fail to submit a plan to ensure the health and safety of staff, inmates and visitors, a notice to the jail indicates that Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty will revoke the facility's operating license and establish a process to transfer the jail's remaining population.

Calls to the sheriff were not immediately returned. And Jail Administrator Jean Larson directed further questions to the Maine Department of Corrections.