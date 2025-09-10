Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Hartland man shot and killed by Somerset County Sheriff's deputies

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT

Somerset County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a Hartland man early this morning.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies shot Isaac Robinson while conducting a search of his residence. The release states Robinson was in his bedroom, armed with a knife, and did not follow orders to drop the weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident. The office has never ruled against an officer that used deadly force.

The deputy and detective involved have been placed on administrative leave, the standard protocol for incidents involving deadly force.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
