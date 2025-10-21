Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WBSP-FM in Millinocket, 90.1 is currently off-air due to work being done on the transmitter.

State official facing animal cruelty charges in public safety dog's death has resigned

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT
Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab served as the state's first comfort dog.
Maine Department of Public Safety
Baxter, a 3-year-old chocolate lab served as the state's first comfort dog.

The state official charged with animal cruelty in the death of Maine's first public safety comfort dog, Baxter, resigned from his post Oct. 3, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Brodie Hinckley, the former state director of emergency communications, was the handler of the three-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever, who died after allegedly being left in an overheated state vehicle in late May.

After the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Animal Welfare Program completed an independent investigation of the incident, the Penobscot County District Attorney issued Hinckley a civil animal cruelty violation, and he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave in mid-September.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said that Hinckley's resignation is a personnel matter, and she couldn't comment further. His court date is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Bangor.
Courts and Crime
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
See stories by Nora Saks