A fall Maine landscape
Initial crash report released on the Standish kindergartener killed by a school bus last month

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:55 PM EST
A table with flowers, candles and a photo of 5-year-old Simon Gonzalez at a vigil for his life days after he was struck and killed by his school bus.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the Standish kindergartener killed by a school bus last month.

The report says that 5-year-old Simon Gonzalez had his arm pinned in the bus door, was dragged and then run over by the bus.

The crash remains under investigation and the board says it intends to issue safety recommendations to prevent similar events in the future.

Simon's death is the second fatal school bus crash involving a student this school year. It comes after a 12-year-boy old died in Rockland after being hit by a school bus.
Tags
Courts and Crime School Bus
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
