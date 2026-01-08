Initial crash report released on the Standish kindergartener killed by a school bus last month

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the Standish kindergartener killed by a school bus last month.

The report says that 5-year-old Simon Gonzalez had his arm pinned in the bus door, was dragged and then run over by the bus.

The crash remains under investigation and the board says it intends to issue safety recommendations to prevent similar events in the future.

Simon's death is the second fatal school bus crash involving a student this school year. It comes after a 12-year-boy old died in Rockland after being hit by a school bus.