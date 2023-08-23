UMaine System may face multimillion dollar budget deficits for several years, projections show

Maine's public university system could continue to face multimillion dollar budget deficits for several years, according to early projections shared on Wednesday.

An analysis presented to trustees this week predicts a slight increase in enrollment systemwide through 2028.

But large declines at certain schools, including the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Farmington, could contribute to systemwide budget shortfalls exceeding $10 million, though officials say the figures will vary as colleges make changes and implement new strategies for recruitment and retention.

The system has faced significant challenges recently, largely due to a decline in enrollment.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy noted that the state's free community college program has lured many students away from the university system, but he hopes more will return to complete their four-year degree.

"That number has gone down during the COVID experience, and we are losing more people upfront due to community colleges. But there are reasons to be hopeful in the long run," Malloy said.

System Board Chair Trish Riley said the projections are concerning, particularly as the system focuses on reaching a balanced budget without system reserves.

"These are scary times across higher education, everywhere, nationally," Riley said.

Malloy said that the projections - largely based on estimates from university presidents - could improve as colleges implement new strategies in the future.