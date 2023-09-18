Some Maine community colleges look to local hotels to house students as on-campus dorms fill up

Some of Maine's community colleges are contracting with local hotels and other entities to house students, as on-campus dorms have filled up.

Janet Sortor, the system's vice president and chief academic officer, says that about 1,300 students are staying in on-campus dorms this fall. But she says a lot of other students want to live close by, but can't find housing.

"But if you're trying to find a place to live in the Portland, Greater Portland area, or York County, it is not — I wouldn't even say it's not easy, it's almost impossible," Sortor says.

Sortor says Southern Maine Community College has partnered with the University of Southern Maine to house about 140 students at USM's new Portland Commons building. Campuses in both Auburn and York County are contracting with local hotels to house students.

Enrollment across the system is also up by 18% this year, according to early projections.

Under a measure passed by the legislature earlier this year, the system is studying the feasibility of boosting on-campus housing options for students. A report to legislators is due by Dec. 6.