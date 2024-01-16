Maine schools get funding to boost climate education

Maine schools are receiving their first round of funding from a new state law to expand climate education.

According to the Maine Department of Education, the new grants will go toward creating partnerships between more than half a dozen school districts and community organizations, with a focus on the outdoors and the effects of climate change.

The organizations will offer professional development to the districts, and help them to bring climate education into their classrooms.

The schools receiving the new grants are located across the state, from Oxford and Piscataquis counties to the islands of Vinalhaven and North Haven.

Funding for the project comes from a law passed by the legislature two years ago. More grants are expected to be announced later this year.