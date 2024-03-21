After a few years of recovery, enrollment in Maine's public schools fell this school year

After a few years of recovery, the number of students enrolled in Maine's public schools fell last fall.

Newlypublished data from the Maine Department of Education show a slight decline this fall to about 172,600 students, which is about 4% below pre-pandemic levels. Enrollment fell sharply during the 2020-2021 school year, but had rebounded slightly over the past few years.

A spokesperson for the Department attributes some of the decline to an increase in home schooling, as well as more students completing high school early through early college courses and adult education classes.

"Adult education enrollment is up, providing high school completion and job training programs to meet individual needs," the department said.

The department also noted some lingering impacts of the pandemic, "with some parents choosing not to enroll younger children in school and older students who took on jobs to support their families during the pandemic and who are still counted on to provide that support."

Eileen King, with the Maine School Superintendents' Association, said districts are continuing efforts to connect with students and families who may have disconnected from their schools near the beginning of the pandemic.

"Have we done everything we can to locate the children? Are they now being home-schooled? Have they moved to another district? Have they left the state?" King said.

King said she is encouraged by growth in Pre-K enrollment, which she views as a vital piece of child development.