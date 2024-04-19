New state provision will send more young students to local schools for special education services

Local school districts will soon be responsible for providing special education services for some young children, under a provision passed this week in the supplemental state budget.

Under the newly passed legislation, Maine's Child Development Services (CDS) offices would remain open, but responsibility for students aged three to five would be transferred to local school districts over four years.

Carrie Woodcock, the executive director of the Maine Parent Federation, said she expects the new structure will lead to a smoother transition into public schools for many children.

"Because they'll already know the employees that are working, the parents will already have a relationship with those individuals, because of the work that they're doing through preschool," she said.

But advocates said the legislature still has to contend in some way with the lack of trained workers to provide services to young children with disabilities.

Rita Furlow, with the Maine Children's Alliance, said the system has been plagued for years with long waitlists that have left children unable to access services required by federal law.

She expects the new law to improve the system, as CDS sites transform into regional support services for schools.

"It's going to take years to get everything fully implemented. But I think it's a step in the right direction," Furlow said.

The Maine Department of Education said it's already heard from more than 20 school districts that are interested in taking on oversight of the young students during the first year of the new law.