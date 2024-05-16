Colby College is launching a new center to expand computing and data science across its courses

Colby College is launching a new effort to add more data and computer science across its courses.

The school announced on Thursday that it has received $10 million to create the McVey Center for Computational Data Sciences.

The new center is intended to be part of a larger future comprehensive sciences complex on the Waterville campus.

The school said it plans to use the new gift to add computational techniques throughout its curriculum, and to launch new applied fields of study in areas such as environmental engineering and public health.

Three years ago, Colby set up an institute for artificial intelligence, and it has recently added new majors in more technical fields, such as data science and environmental computation.