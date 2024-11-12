© 2024 Maine Public

UMaine system reports record-high student retention rates

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 12, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST
The University of Maine system is reporting record-high student retention rates.

Across the system, more than 75% of eligible students who were enrolled last fall returned this fall to continue their education.

That's the highest return rate since the system began tracking these data 20 years ago.

The flagship campus in Orono had the highest retention rate, at more than 80%.

UMaine System officials said a number of factors have contributed to increased retention, including academic support programs to keep students from falling behind and expanded academic credit options that extend beyond the spring and fall semesters.

They said high retention rates have also contributed to a three-year enrollment high of more than 25,000 students systemwide.
