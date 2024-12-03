© 2024 Maine Public

Husson University announces free tuition for Penobscot County students

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 3, 2024 at 5:13 PM EST
Husson University has announced free tuition for students in Penobscot County.

Husson officials said the school will cover tuition for students from Penobscot County with a 3.0 GPA in high school, and whose annual family income is $80,000 or less.

President Lynne Coy-Ogan said the university wants to ensure Maine students can afford a quality education.

The scholarship is funded by a donation from Husson alumni Joseph and Suzanne Cyr, who owned Cyr Bus Lines and Cyr Northstar Tours.

The bus company provides school bus service to 13 Maine school districts as well as charter bus services.

Undergraduate students applying for the fall 2025 semester will be eligible for the scholarship.

Penobscot County is home to the Bangor-based university's largest applicant pool.
