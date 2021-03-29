-
Maine colleges and universities are announcing their plans for the fall as COVID-19 continues to alter campus life and instruction.University of Maine…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - Husson University says a record number of incoming students are planning to attend the Bangor school this fall.The private university…
-
BANGOR, Maine (AP) _ Astronaut and former Navy SEAL Christopher Cassidy is delivering Husson University's commencement address. The U.S. Navy captain is…
-
Leaders at Southern Maine Community College and Husson University today signed an agreement that will make it easier for students in several degree…