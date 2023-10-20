© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Husson University receives $2.1 million in federal funds to better retain low-income students

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
Bangor Daily News
/
BDN

Husson University’s efforts to retain and graduate low-income students got a boost after the university was awarded $2.125 million in Title III federal funding. The money spread over the next five years will help the Bangor-based university purchase laptops, software, and pay for the hiring of new personnel dedicated to student retention.

"We’ve studied our own data," said Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior VP for academic affairs and provost at Husson. "So we’ve been able to analyze what strategies are working very effectively for Husson and what would be a realistic achievement for the five years of funding that the grant could support.”

Husson officials say their goal is to achieve an 81 percent retention for all students and work toward improved graduation rates for the school’s most vulnerable students.

The funds will also allow the purchase of software for better communication between advisors and supporting staff.

"What we’ll be looking for is to [hire] a director of retention, some academic advisors and a retention coordinator," Coy-Ogan added.

This is the first time the university has received Title III funding.

Tags
Education Husson University
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song