Husson University's new president, Lynne Coy-Ogan announced today that the university has received its largest ever single donor gift.

The gift of nearly $2.2 million is from 1967 Husson grad Bob O'Keefe and his late wife Fran, and will go toward several projects, including the Bob and Fran O’Keefe Endowed Scholarship.

Coy-Ogan announced the donation at her inauguration as the university's first woman to serve as president.