Survey of 240 Maine educators reveals concerns about costs of teaching

A survey of almost 250 educators across the state reveals concerns about the costs of being a teacher, the lack of professional development and the need for improved diversity in the workforce.

Sharon Gallant, a recent retiree who taught for more than 30 years, said the report illustrates that teachers recognize how critical diversity will be for the future of education in Maine.

"I think the majority of educators here in the state of Maine are still white women, but that's certainly not the face of our students any longer," Gallant said.

The report detailed the findings of the Teach Maine Center, which include solutions for improving diversity. Those surveyed proposed the creation of a teacher exchange program, offering better pathways into teaching as a secondary career, and producing multilingual recruiting materials.

Gallant said economic factors like the cost of housing and low salary forced her to change schools early in her career.

"When I started at Boothbay, I started in eighth grade. I had a wonderful team down there, and truly, I would have stayed in Boothbay, but I couldn't afford the housing," Gallant said.

The teachers surveyed proposed streamlining the teacher certification process, paying students for student teaching, offering housing stipends and building teacher housing.