Mt. Ararat cancels boys' ice hockey team practices due to bullying investigation

The Mt. Ararat High School's boys’ ice hockey team has cancelled two practices and postponed tonight's game as the school investigates an alleged bullying incident.

No details have been made public but in a letter to families on Monday, the school district said it would begin an investigation after receiving a report of a "potential bullying or harassment issue."

Heidi O'Leary, superintendent for the Mt. Ararat school district, sent a second letter yesterday to families announcing the investigation would continue and the game against Gorham was being postponed.

This investigation comes after Lisbon high school forfeited the final four games of its football season and seven players were suspended this fall as the result of an alleged hazing incident.

The Mt. Ararat co-op team includes Lisbon and Morse high school students.