Cape Elizabeth principal says parents shared old tests with other families

Parents of Cape Elizabeth high school students shared graded tests and other academic materials from previous school years with other families, according to the principal, John Springer.

Springer said the school is focused on changing policies around tests and when graded materials go home to prevent incidents like this one from happening in the future.

"We're in ongoing discussions about how we handle assessments," Springer said. "Obviously, teachers that we met and discussed about creating new versions of assessments moving forward and we're always in discussion about how we can best support students with our practices around assessments and whether they stay in the building at some points and whether they go home."

Superintendent Christopher Record said the incident is an opportunity for the district to improve its equity practices.

"Some around may look at this as a mark against Cape Elizabeth, but we're really looking at this as we care deeply about what we do in our schools, and we want to offer the best opportunities for all students. So we think communicating this with our parents and guardians will help do that," Record said.

Springer said parents informed him of the academic dishonesty in the late fall, but he was never provided with names of parents or students involved. He said no disciplinary action is being taken.