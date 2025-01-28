More than 33,000 Mainers affected by PowerSchool data breach

A data breach at PowerSchool, an education software platform, affected more than 33,000 students and teachers in Maine, according to a filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office.

The breach may have exposed personal data including names, contact information, social security numbers and medical information, according to a letter PowerSchool will send to affected users.

Several school districts in Maine use PowerSchool's software, including Cumberland, Lewiston, and Yarmouth.

The letter says PowerSchool's external system was hacked on December 19 and the data breach was discovered 9 days later.

PowerSchool is offering two years of complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services to all students and educators whose information was hacked.