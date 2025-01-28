Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

More than 33,000 Mainers affected by PowerSchool data breach

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:31 PM EST
High School students return to school for the first time since the shootings that claimed 18 lives in their community, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
/
AP
High School students walk down a hallway on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.

A data breach at PowerSchool, an education software platform, affected more than 33,000 students and teachers in Maine, according to a filing with the Maine Attorney General's Office.

The breach may have exposed personal data including names, contact information, social security numbers and medical information, according to a letter PowerSchool will send to affected users.

Several school districts in Maine use PowerSchool's software, including Cumberland, Lewiston, and Yarmouth.

The letter says PowerSchool's external system was hacked on December 19 and the data breach was discovered 9 days later.

PowerSchool is offering two years of complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services to all students and educators whose information was hacked.
Tags
Education education dataEducation databasedata breachCumberlandLewiston
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith