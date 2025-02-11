Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bowdoin pro-Palestinian activists end 5-day encampment

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:14 PM EST
Signs at the student protest on Bowdoin Campus call for protests to continue to support Palestine.
Students for Justice in Palestine
Signs at the student protest on Bowdoin Campus call for protests to continue to support Palestine.

Pro-Palestinian student activists at Bowdoin college in Brunswick ended their five day encampment in the student union Monday night after administrators threatened suspension.

The students said they'd reached an understanding with administrators and vacated the building.

Olivia Keeney, representative from the Bowdoin Students for Justice in Palestine, said the encampment rallied the community and got more people involved in the Pro-Palestine movement.

"We're in a stronger position to continue our fight forward on this issue, and for and in general, as a movement in solidarity with Palestine," Keeney said.

Keeney said she is currently suspended and is awaiting a response from the college on when she will be allowed to attend classes again.

Bowdoin spokesman Doug Cook said in a statement that demonstration repeatedly violated policies within Bowdoin’s Code of Community Standards and that participating students have entered the College’s disciplinary process.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
