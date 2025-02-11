Bowdoin pro-Palestinian activists end 5-day encampment

Pro-Palestinian student activists at Bowdoin college in Brunswick ended their five day encampment in the student union Monday night after administrators threatened suspension.

The students said they'd reached an understanding with administrators and vacated the building.

Olivia Keeney, representative from the Bowdoin Students for Justice in Palestine, said the encampment rallied the community and got more people involved in the Pro-Palestine movement.

"We're in a stronger position to continue our fight forward on this issue, and for and in general, as a movement in solidarity with Palestine," Keeney said.

Keeney said she is currently suspended and is awaiting a response from the college on when she will be allowed to attend classes again.

Bowdoin spokesman Doug Cook said in a statement that demonstration repeatedly violated policies within Bowdoin’s Code of Community Standards and that participating students have entered the College’s disciplinary process.