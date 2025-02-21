Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine schools may lose federal funding over DEI programming

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
High school students from schools across Maine gathered on December 14 to take part in civil discourse as part of The Can We Project?.
Nick Song
/
Maine Public
High school students from schools across Maine gathered on December 14, 2023 to take part in civil discourse as part of The Can We Project?.

The U.S. Department of Education is warning states that they will lose federal funding if they don't eliminate programming related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The letter says DEI programs "totally indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon "systemic and structural racism."

The public university system received $226 million during the last fiscal year, mostly in the form of direct student financial aid.

Dannel Malloy, University of Maine System Chancellor, said the threat to revoke Pell Grant funding concerns him most.

"Anything that has an impact on the ability of the students attending one of our universities is worrisome," Malloy said.

The University of Maine system houses several DEI offices, including the President’s DEI Council at the University of Maine at Augusta. The system's website said officials are reviewing the letter and will issue relevant internal guidance if necessary.

Maine K-12 schools received $250 million in federal funding this school year to support multilingual learners, rural students and special education programs.

It remains unclear which, if any, of these programs are considered under the DEI umbrella.

Governor Janet Mills released a statement today saying her administration will quote "take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides."
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
