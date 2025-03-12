Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine education advocates are concerned about Federal Department of Education layoffs

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
An empty elementary school classroom is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York.
Brittainy Newman
/
AP file
An empty elementary school classroom is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York.

Education advocates in Maine say they are concerned about how 1,300 layoffs at the Federal Department of Education will affect students and families here.

Jason Judd, Executive Director at Educate Maine, said slower processing of federal student aid applications could have a chilling affect.

"If there's a slowdown In processing time based on shortage of staff, and those letters come in late. More families may choose to not send their student on to higher education," Judd said.

Judd said these staff reductions could place more demands on an already overextended local education system.

"What it does is it puts a lot more work on all of our local educators and leaders who are already working extremely hard to support students and families, and now they're trying to plan for every scenario possible," Judd said.

Judd said many schools in Maine rely on the federal Department of Education for guidance and any disruption to federal operations will affect students across the state.
Tags
Education Educate MaineMaine Educationlayoffs
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith