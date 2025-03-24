Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bowdoin College is receiving a $50 million gift from Netflix cofounder

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 24, 2025 at 9:22 AM EDT
Students walk near the chapel on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick in 2016.
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN
Students walk near the chapel on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick in 2016.

Bowdoin College is receiving a $50 million gift from Netflix cofounder and Bowdoin alum Reed Hastings.

The donation will fund the creation of the Hastings Initiative for AI and Humanity, and will include hiring 10 new faculty members across disciplines.

Bowdoin president Safa Zaki says the initiative will empower students and faculty to critically examine, use, and ethically shape AI's trajectory.

School officials say the donation is the largest in Bowdoin's history.
