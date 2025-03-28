High school at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn to close at end of school year
The high school at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn will close at the end of the school year due to financial challenges and low enrollment.
In a letter to families Friday, Bishop James Ruggieri of the Catholic Archdiocese of Portland said the high school program is no longer financially sustainable.
"This is a very difficult decision, and I am saddened by the impact it will have on the St. Dominic community," Ruggieri said in the letter. "The closure of the high school is a significant loss to the present St. Dominic community, as well as to alumni/alumnae and the broader Lewiston-Auburn area."
There are 137 students enrolled this year, and Ruggieri said enrollment would have to dramatically increase to keep the school up and running. Five-year operational losses for Saint Dominic are expected to top $2.5 million by the end of the school year, with the diocese subsidizing at least $1 million. Ultimately, the diocese will end up covering all losses, Ruggieri said.
St. Dominic is one of two private religious schools in Maine that is appealing a court decision that found that the academy must comply with the state's anti-discrimination laws in order to receive public funding.
The academy's pre-K to eighth grade programs in Lewiston will continue, Ruggieri said.
The diocese will host a forum on April 10 for current students and families to answer their questions about transitioning to another high school.