The high school at St. Dominic Academy may stay open another year

The high school at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn may remain open for one more year.

Last month, Roman Catholic Bishop James Ruggieri announced the high school would close after this school year. He wrote that the high school had been operating at a deficit since 2020 due to a drop in enrollment and fundraising that fell chronically short of what was needed.

The Bishop's announcement prompted a response by a concerned group that has proposed taking over the high school and operating it as a private, nonprofit Catholic high school.

The Diocese has indicated it would be open to operating the school for one more "bridge year," if certain conditions are met.

The Sun Journal said the group seeking to take over the high school has gathered pledges of $1 million from 200 donors, but that's a third of what the Diocese has said the group would need. Discussions are continuing.

The Diocese also said it wants any conditions to be met by May 15, so families can make plans for the upcoming school year.