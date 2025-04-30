Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Mt. Ararat boys hockey investigation reveals sexually inappropriate conduct, hazing, and bullying

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT

An investigation has revealed sexually inappropriate conduct, hazing, and bullying among players on Mt. Ararat High School's boys ice hockey team.

The report details physical aggression and sexually inappropriate conduct between players, including the use of homophobic language, intentional urination on teammates in the shower and other degrading conduct.

The investigation, conducted by the Brann and Isaacson law firm, found that four members of the team had been victimized.

More than 30 people were interviewed over the course of the three-month investigation, including every member of the varsity team, according to the report.

MSAD 75 Superintendent Heidi O'Leary announced the investigation in January and canceled the rest of the hockey season in mid-February. The head coach of the program resigned the same day.

Mt. Ararat now faces a two-year suspension by the Maine Principals Association.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
