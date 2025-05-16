Bangor Studio/Membership Department
St. Dominic Academy High School in Auburn will close at the end of this school year

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published May 16, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, Maine.
Courtesy of St. Dominic Academy
St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, Maine.

St. Dominic's Academy High School in Auburn will close at the end of this school year, despite an attempt by a group of alumni and supporters to keep it open at least another year.

The Diocese of Portland announced the closure roughly six weeks ago due to enrollment and financial challenges.

Soon after, a nonprofit board formed with the intention of keeping St. Dom's open as an independent Catholic High School separate from the diocese.

The group requested a bridge year to give it time to develop the project. The diocese set a May 15 deadline for the group to have $3 million in escrow, as well as evidence of adequate student enrollment and teacher retention.

In a letter sent today to St. Dominic Academy Families, Bishop James Ruggieri said this criteria had not been met and the diocese would continue with plans to close the high school at the end of the current school year.

The St. Dominic Academy elementary and middle schools will remain open.
Education Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
