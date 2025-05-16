St. Dominic Academy High School in Auburn will close at the end of this school year

St. Dominic's Academy High School in Auburn will close at the end of this school year, despite an attempt by a group of alumni and supporters to keep it open at least another year.

The Diocese of Portland announced the closure roughly six weeks ago due to enrollment and financial challenges.

Soon after, a nonprofit board formed with the intention of keeping St. Dom's open as an independent Catholic High School separate from the diocese.

The group requested a bridge year to give it time to develop the project. The diocese set a May 15 deadline for the group to have $3 million in escrow, as well as evidence of adequate student enrollment and teacher retention.

In a letter sent today to St. Dominic Academy Families, Bishop James Ruggieri said this criteria had not been met and the diocese would continue with plans to close the high school at the end of the current school year.

The St. Dominic Academy elementary and middle schools will remain open.