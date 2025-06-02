Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Group will not open independent Catholic high school after St. Dominic's Academy closure

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published June 2, 2025 at 1:18 PM EDT
St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, Maine.
Courtesy
/
St. Dominic Academy
St. Dominic Academy in Auburn, Maine.

An effort to open a Catholic high school in Auburn this fall following the closure of St. Dominic's Academy has been abandoned.

The group behind the campaign said it was unable to negotiate an affordable lease at the former St. Dom's campus and had explored operating out of Holy Family in Lewiston.

Backers ultimately determined that the funding for operating the entire year at either location was not guaranteed.

In a statement released on Facebook, the group said it will continue work to secure the future of Catholic secondary education in the Lewiston/Auburn area.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
