Group will not open independent Catholic high school after St. Dominic's Academy closure

An effort to open a Catholic high school in Auburn this fall following the closure of St. Dominic's Academy has been abandoned.

The group behind the campaign said it was unable to negotiate an affordable lease at the former St. Dom's campus and had explored operating out of Holy Family in Lewiston.

Backers ultimately determined that the funding for operating the entire year at either location was not guaranteed.

In a statement released on Facebook, the group said it will continue work to secure the future of Catholic secondary education in the Lewiston/Auburn area.