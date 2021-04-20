27 Acres Added To Portland's Fore River Sanctuary

Portland will expand the Fore River Sanctuary land preserve by 27 acres for public use.

The Portland Land Bank Commission announced the acquisition in a press release on Monday. The land, purchased from the Avangrid Foundation, will be added existing protected land at the Fore River Sanctuary.

“One hundred years from now, when Portland may have grown or changed so much, residents will be thankful that this gem of a property was set aside for the public to share and enjoy forever," Ethan Hipple, the city’s director of parks, recreation & facilities, said in the release.

The area has been identified as a place animals may pass through or use while dealing with the effects of climate change.