Environment and Outdoors

Tuesday Night Rain Washes Out Some Down East Roads

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold,
Jennifer Mitchell
Published June 9, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT
196262682_4517453328307575_1709800602794514407_n.jpg
Jonesboro/Roque Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department
Emergency management agencies reported that both roads in and out of Roque Bluffs -- including the Great Cove Road, seen here -- were washed out following an overnight rain storm between June 8 and 9, 2021.

Rainstorms on Tuesday night have damaged the roads in some Down East areas of Maine, restricting travel on Wednesday.

The roads in and out of Roque Bluffs in Washington County are completely washed out, according to social media posts from the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

Heavy rains have also resulted in damage to several roads in Gouldsboro & Winter Harbor, including Route 186, and residents of Schoodic Point were also isolated due to washouts.

The damage has left some roads impassable, and drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

Jeff Alley, a Winter Harbor resident and a member of the local school board, said it's the worst flooding he's seen in at least a decade.

"It is kind of a mess, but the last time this happened, people were pretty diligent about getting things cleaned up and back into some semblance of working order in short time, and I expect they'll do the same thing this time," he says.

Alley says in-person school sessions for Peninsula Middle school have been cancelled on Wednesday as school buses were unable to navigate the roads.

With 8th grade graduation scheduled for Wednesday and high school graduation scheduled for Thursday, Alley says he's hopeful that temporary repairs can be made so that those events can go ahead.

Willis Ryder Arnold
Jennifer Mitchell
