Western Wildfire Smoke Comes To Maine Skies, But No Air Quality Threat

The National Weather Service in Maine says smoke from wildfires in Oregon, British Columbia, and Alberta is making its way to Maine.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter says the smoke travels on the jet stream around the Great Lakes. While some states on the East Coast have issued air quality advisories because of the particulate levels, the effects here are not as great.

"Generally the further away, the better the smoke can be dispersed,” said Schroeter. “Often the smoke is very high up in the atmosphere and it creates the hazy sun but the particulates don't make it to the surface."

Schroeter says a cold front coming Wednesday afternoon could clear out much of the haziness experienced in some areas of the state.

