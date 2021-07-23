© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Heavy Rain Brings An End To Drought Along Maine Coast, But Western Areas Remain Dry

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT
Fields are covered with flowering potato plants on Sunday, July 19, 2020, near Fort Fairfield, Maine. The vast majority of Maine's thousands of acres of potato farms are located in Aroostook County in northern Maine, which is experiencing the driest summer on record.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The drought is receding in northern New England, but part of western Maine and a sliver of northern New Hampshire continue to be in the "severe drought" category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map of Maine from July 22, 2021.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday indicates virtually all of Maine's coast is now in the normal range.

The region has seen heavy rainfall this month. The National Weather Service says it's already the rainiest July on record in Concord, New Hampshire, and the fourth-wettest in Portland, Maine.

Environment and OutdoorsU.S. Drought Monitordrought
Associated Press
