Heavy Rain Brings An End To Drought Along Maine Coast, But Western Areas Remain Dry

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The drought is receding in northern New England, but part of western Maine and a sliver of northern New Hampshire continue to be in the "severe drought" category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor map of Maine from July 22, 2021.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday indicates virtually all of Maine's coast is now in the normal range.

The region has seen heavy rainfall this month. The National Weather Service says it's already the rainiest July on record in Concord, New Hampshire, and the fourth-wettest in Portland, Maine.