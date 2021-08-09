Nordic Aquafarms Obtains Last Permit Needed For RAS Farm In Maine, But Hurdle Remains
A controversial large-scale, land-based fish farm planned for Belfast is one step closer to operation, even as a key question remains.
Nordic Aquafarms announced Monday that it has been granted an Army Corps of Engineers permit and is now the first large-scale recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) in the state to have received all the permits it needs to proceed.
While most other permits for the $500 million, 55 acre salmon farm were obtained last year, its still not clear how the plant will move more than 7 million gallons of daily treated waste water to the nearby bay.
The Belfast City Council recently signaled its intent to assist Nordic Aquafarms by using eminent domain to ensure a path for the waste water.
The project has faced opposition, however, and the Friends of Harriet L Hartley Conservation Area is challenging the legality of the wastewater path in court.
Norway-based Nordic Aquafarms already operates three similar salmon operations in Scandinavia.
RAS fish farm projects are also under development in Bucksport and Jonesport.