© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Nordic Aquafarms Obtains Last Permit Needed For RAS Farm In Maine, But Hurdle Remains

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
bdn_nordic_fish_farm_wed.png
Courtesy Nordic Aquafarms
/
via Bangor Daily News

A controversial large-scale, land-based fish farm planned for Belfast is one step closer to operation, even as a key question remains.

Nordic Aquafarms announced Monday that it has been granted an Army Corps of Engineers permit and is now the first large-scale recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) in the state to have received all the permits it needs to proceed.

While most other permits for the $500 million, 55 acre salmon farm were obtained last year, its still not clear how the plant will move more than 7 million gallons of daily treated waste water to the nearby bay.

The Belfast City Council recently signaled its intent to assist Nordic Aquafarms by using eminent domain to ensure a path for the waste water.

The project has faced opposition, however, and the Friends of Harriet L Hartley Conservation Area is challenging the legality of the wastewater path in court.

Norway-based Nordic Aquafarms already operates three similar salmon operations in Scandinavia.

RAS fish farm projects are also under development in Bucksport and Jonesport.

Environment and Outdoors
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell
Related Content
bdn_belfast_salmon_farm_tues.png
  1. Belfast Councilors Look To Eminent Domain To End Fish Farm Dispute