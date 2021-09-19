© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Acadia National Park On Track To See Record Visitors This Year

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Stephen Allen, Katrina Gavett
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Stephen Allen of Hamden, Maine, and Katrina Gavett of China, Maine, watch a wave crash at Schoodic Point in Acadia National Park, Friday, June 18, 2021, near Winter Harbor, Maine.

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park is on track for a record year.

The park's busiest year on record was 2018, when it had 3.54 million visits. Kevin Schneider, park superintendent, told the Acadia Advisory Commission that the number of visitors might top 4 million after a busy fall.

Visitation has taken off since an off year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past 11 months have had on average 22% more visitors than the same period a year before.

