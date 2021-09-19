Acadia National Park On Track To See Record Visitors This Year

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park is on track for a record year.

The park's busiest year on record was 2018, when it had 3.54 million visits. Kevin Schneider, park superintendent, told the Acadia Advisory Commission that the number of visitors might top 4 million after a busy fall.

Visitation has taken off since an off year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The past 11 months have had on average 22% more visitors than the same period a year before.