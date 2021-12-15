Study: Maine needs stronger incentives to get more electric vehicles on the road

A new study on clean transportation says Maine is making progress on its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by getting more electric vehicles, or EVs on the road.

But the report, which was commissioned by the Mills administration, says more incentives are needed to encourage residents to buy EVs, including rebates for low- and middle-income residents and more high-speed charging stations.

It also recommends that the state implement strategies to shift travel away from personal vehicles and toward public transportation, biking, walking and telecommuting.

A state climate plan calls for Maine to put 219,000 EVs on the road by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45%. Currently, there are a little more than 5,500 EVs in the state.