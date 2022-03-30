© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Maine's delegation again calls on federal regulators to delay gear deadline for lobstermen

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published March 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
Maine Lobsters
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, a sternman checks a lobster while fishing off South Portland, Maine. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Wednesday fishermen caught more than 96 million pounds of lobsters in 2020.

Maine's Congressional delegation is again calling on federal regulators to postpone a deadline for lobstermen to convert their gear to reduce the risk it will entangle endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Starting on May 1, most of Maine's fleet is supposed to have adopted weak rope or installed weak plastic links in their trap-rope that will make it easier for whales to break through without injury or death.

But the gear is still relatively novel, and scarce, lobstermen say. While manufacturers and middlemen in Maine and elsewhere are trying to ramp up production, progress has been slow - and one shipment of plastic links had to be recalled.

In a new letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, who has final authority over fisheries, the delegation and Gov. Janet Mills call for a two-month delay in the rule's effective date.

Previous requests by the delegation have not succeeded. This time they are bolstering their case with a letter of support from the Small Business administration's Advocacy office, which says the deadline puts lobstermen ‘in an impossible scenario.'

Tags

Environment and Outdoors lobster fisheryright whales
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever