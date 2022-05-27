Acadia National Park expects crowds for Memorial Day weekend and beyond

Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine saw a record four million visitors last year and park officials say they expect crowds for Memorial Day weekend and beyond. The National Park Service recommends all visitors plan ahead.

Acadia National Park officials won't give an estimate on the number of visitors expected this season, but after last year's record number, they're predicting another banner year. The National Park Service is asking guests to use its NPS app to plan their visits, including trips to the summit of Cadillac Mountain. John Kelley, spokesman for Acadia National Park, says visitors must have a park pass and a reservation to drive to the summit. And he says planning ahead is advised.

"It's important to have expectations and have a plan but also to have a backup plan....people should anticipate that they cannot park where they want when they want and have an alternative activity inside or outside of the park," Kelley says.

Kelley says the reservation system helped eliminate safety issues and traffic congestion last year. Also helpful in that effort - the Island Explorer bus system - which will not begin running until June 23.

