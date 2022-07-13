High PFAS levels found in throughout Maine according to latest state report

State testing of public drinking water systems for PFAS, or "forever chemicals" has found at least six schools have levels higher than the state standard of 20 parts per billion. Brooklin Elementary School and Deer Isle Stonington High School both had PFAS levels above 100 parts per trillion from tests performed in April. School Union 76 Superintendent Dan Ross said he's meeting with his school board Wednesday night to discuss the installation of a filtration system for each school affected.

"My goal is to have that remediated by the time the kids are back, leaving us time to test water once filtration system installed...only hold up is supply chain issues and worker shortage. But we're on it," he said.

Other Maine schools pursuing treatment for elevated PFAS levels in drinking water are Mt. Desert Island High School, Chebeague Island School, Unity College, and Washington County Community College. The state's Small Public Water System Emerging Contaminant Grant program can help school districts cover eligible project costs of up to $60,000.

Sunny Gables Senior Citizens Home in Glenburn found levels at 148 parts per trillion. That's more than seven times higher than the state standard. The Parker Ridge Retirement Community in Blue Hill is looking at levels of parts per trillion. Parker Ridge Executive Director Tim Chandler said the facility was built on farmland 30 years ago, and residents are using bottled water until a new filtration system is installed.

"It's old farmland, bb field land...who knows how long PFAS has been here. It's just a new test. The state says we needed to be "A" and we're "B" so we have to mitigate," Chandler said.

Health officials said people in communities whose wells are contaminated with PFAS are advised to drink bottled water.