Mills administration distributes nearly $20 million for climate change infrastructure projects

The Mills administration is distributing nearly $20 million to 13 communities for infrastructure improvements related to climate change.

The grants range in size from roughly $58,000 to the town of Frenchville in Aroostook County's St. John Valley to more than $4 million to better protect Boothbay Harbor's wastewater treatment plant from sea level rise and storm surges. Bath will also receive $4 million to upgrade the city's water pollution control system while Winslow will receive nearly $3 million to increase the capacity of the town's stormwater system.

The other towns that received grants are Anson-Madison, Berwick, Blue Hill, Eastport, Kennebunkport, Norway, Ogunquit, Rockland and Scarborough. The $20 million came from Maine's share of money allocated to states by Congress under the American Rescue Plan.