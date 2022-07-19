© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Mills administration distributes nearly $20 million for climate change infrastructure projects

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
infrastructure.JPG
Bill Trotter
/
BDN
Large sections of culvert that washed out from under Route 186 in Gouldsboro when torrential rains caused part of the road to collapse rest along a downstream creek bed in this June 2021 file photo.

The Mills administration is distributing nearly $20 million to 13 communities for infrastructure improvements related to climate change.

The grants range in size from roughly $58,000 to the town of Frenchville in Aroostook County's St. John Valley to more than $4 million to better protect Boothbay Harbor's wastewater treatment plant from sea level rise and storm surges. Bath will also receive $4 million to upgrade the city's water pollution control system while Winslow will receive nearly $3 million to increase the capacity of the town's stormwater system.

The other towns that received grants are Anson-Madison, Berwick, Blue Hill, Eastport, Kennebunkport, Norway, Ogunquit, Rockland and Scarborough. The $20 million came from Maine's share of money allocated to states by Congress under the American Rescue Plan.

