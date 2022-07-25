© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Forest Society of Maine announces 8,000-acre conservation easement adjacent to Canadian border

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published July 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Aerial view of Upper Hathan Bog in Coburn Gore, Maine.
1 of 2  — Aerial view of Upper Hathan Bog in Coburn Gore, Maine.
Aerial view of Upper Hathan Bog in Coburn Gore
Jerry Monkman
Coburn Pond_Jerry Monkman EcoPhotography.png
2 of 2  — Coburn Pond_Jerry Monkman EcoPhotography.png
Blue flag iris on the shore of a small pond in Coburn Gore.
Jerry Monkman

The Forest Society of Maine announced on Monday the completion of a conservation easement on more than 8,000 acres of forestlands in western Maine.

Forest Society of Maine President and CEO Karin Tilberg says the region is notable for its wildlife and water quality. It also preserves a travel route established by the original inhabitants of the area as well as a portion of the Benedict Arnold Trail.

map.jpg

She says what's especially significant is that the parcel, known as the Coburn Gore Forest, connects lands in Maine and Quebec for a total of nearly 200,000 acres that will be forever protected from development.

"So this was a hole, a weak flank if you will, in an area that now with this completion will ensure a resilient landscape where plants, animals and humans can take refuge and solace, and in this case there will be continued forest management on a good portion of the property," she says.

While most of the land in the Coburn Gore Forest will remain as a working forest, Tilberg says 1,100 acres are being set aside as an ecological reserve to allow nature to take its course.

Highly rated for its resiliency to climate change because of its elevation, the forestlands contain the headwaters that flow to the Chain of Ponds, Dead River and ultimately the Kennebec River. They are also distinguished by many wetlands that provide habitat for a variety of plant and animal species such as migrating songbirds, bats and several species of hawks and woodpeckers.

Tilberg says the project "builds on the growing awareness that Maine's forests are globally significant."

The family that has owned and managed the land for decades did not wish to be named.

Environment and Outdoors
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
See stories by Susan Sharon