Environment and Outdoors

Brunswick halts development near Maquoit Bay over pollution concerns

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
14743067787_f28b5c9629_c.jpg
smilla4
/
via flickr
Maquoit Bay at dusk.

A recent dieoff of clams has prompted Brunswick officials to impose a moratorium on development for a coastal portion of town.

Starting in July, Brunswick town officials began hearing about dieoffs of softshell clams in local mudflats, which they say they are linked to warmer waters and increased nutrient runoff. This prompted the town council to vote Monday to impose an emergency moratorium on development in the Maquoit Bay watershed.

Town Councilor Steve Walker said the town has been working for decades to limit nutrient pollution, but climate change is creating new challenges.

"We're seeing a lot more runoff, certainly the warmer temperatures in the nearshore coastal waters, we're seeing more of these algal blooms regularly," Walker said. "The shellfish industry is basically being hit on every side."

Walker said the town will hold a public hearing Nov. 7, and could extend the 50-day moratorium.

Environment and Outdoors Brunswick
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter