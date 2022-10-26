© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

13 Maine school districts awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
School Buses Going Electric
Michael Casey
/
AP
An electric school bus, leased by Beverly Public Schools in Beverly, Mass., receives a charge at a charging station in a bus yard, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Beverly, Mass. The district is planning to convert half its 44-bus fleet to electric by 2025 and the rest by 2030. Their transition is part of a trend in districts across the country to shift from diesel to electric school buses to improve air quality and combat climate change.

More than a dozen school districts in Maine have been awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses.

The EPA announced today that nearly 400 districts nationwide - including 13 in Maine - will receive rebates to replace older, diesel-powered buses, with models that run on battery power, propane, or compressed natural gas. The EPA says Maine will receive 34 electric school buses total.

The schools are located across the state, ranging from York County to Mt. Desert Island and Pleasant Point. Winthrop Public Schools will get funds for four new buses, and the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District will receive money to purchase 11.

Funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law signed last year.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors Electric vehicleEPA
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg