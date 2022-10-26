13 Maine school districts awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses

More than a dozen school districts in Maine have been awarded federal rebates to purchase electric school buses.

The EPA announced today that nearly 400 districts nationwide - including 13 in Maine - will receive rebates to replace older, diesel-powered buses, with models that run on battery power, propane, or compressed natural gas. The EPA says Maine will receive 34 electric school buses total.

The schools are located across the state, ranging from York County to Mt. Desert Island and Pleasant Point. Winthrop Public Schools will get funds for four new buses, and the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District will receive money to purchase 11.

Funding comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law signed last year.