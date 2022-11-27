© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Conservation group conserves more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published November 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
Tom Duffus
/
The Conservation Fund
The property’s Macwahoc Stream contains a population of state threatened brook floater mussels and provides critical habitat for Atlantic salmon.

A conservation group announced Wednesday it has purchased more than 6,000 acres in Aroostook County, that will soon become a state wildlife management area.

Tom Duffus of the Conservation Fund said the Reed Deadwater/Juniper Brook property is adjacent to more than 30,000 acres of conservation land. It features 3,000 acres of deer wintering area, and habitat for wood turtles, wading birds, waterfowl, and brook trout. Macwahoc Stream, which runs through the land, is also home to rare Tomah mayflies and brook floater mussels.

And Duffus said it's a great place to enjoy the outdoors.

"There are a wide variety of hunting opportunities, and really a spectacular flatwater canoe adventure for families," he said.

The Conservation Fund is serving as a bridge between landowner Herb Haynes and the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The department plans to use Land for Maine's Future funding, along with federal money, to complete the purchase next year.

Reed Deadwater Map JPG via The Conservation Fund.jpg
The Conservation Fund
/
A map of the 6,326 acres in eastern Maine’s Aroostook County that The Conservation Fund purchased. Hunters, anglers, kayakers and canoers will be among the first to benefit from the future protection of the Reed Deadwater/Juniper Brook property, which is located within an hour’s drive from Lincoln, Houlton and Millinocket.

