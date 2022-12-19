Waterville solar farm fined $125K over wetlands impacts

Maine's Board of Environmental Protection on Thursday approved a fine against a solar power developer for impacts to wetlands in Waterville.

According to a consent agreement, solar developer NextGrid Inc. did not adequately limit erosion from the site. It also disturbed lands close to a stream, and made unpermitted alterations to wetlands.

By the terms of the agreement, NextGrid will pay a penalty of $125,000. It is also required to restore the unpermitted wetlands alterations, or have them permitted.

The 17-acre, 4.6 megawatt facility is a community solar project, supplying electricity to subscribers.