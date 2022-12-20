Maine's federal lawmakers get reprieve for lobstermen in national spending bill

This story will be updated.

Maine's lobster fishery will have much longer to comply with federal rules aimed at reducing the risks to the endangered North Atlantic right whale population, if a government spending bill clears the U.S. Congress this week.

Maine's congressional delegation slipped an amendment into a must-pass federal government spending bill, the details of which were released on Tuesday.

The proposal would give the National Marine Fisheries Service until 2028 to issue new rules aimed at reducing right whale deaths from entanglements in lobster gear. A ruling from a federal judge last month had set the timeline for new regulations at two years.

In a joint statement, all four of Maine's federal lawmakers and Gov. Janet Mills called the amendment a "simple compromise" to protect lobstermen's livelihoods.

“We have always said that we will pursue any and all policy solutions to protect our hardworking lobstermen and women along Maine’s coast,” they wrote.

But conservation groups are sharply critical of the move by Congress. Brett Hartl of the Center for Biological Diversity said that a six-year timeline will set the endangered right whale population on an irreversible path.

"Without intervention it is going to decline to extinction. It needs more protection. And they've basically just said the lobster fishery is for all practical purposes exempt from further restrictions," Hartl said.

Beyond setting a new six-year timeline for additional regulations, the proposal also deems that the current federal rules on right whale protections are sufficient until 2028.

Hartl said that effectively precludes any further lawsuits aimed at protecting right whales from the impacts of the lobster fishery during that time period.

“The practical effect is that the harm to right whales must be addressed in other ways, which means even more aggressive restrictions on vessel speeds and the possibility of ship strikes and much more intensive restrictions on potential offshore wind,” he said.

There are fewer than 350 right whales remaining, and environmentalists say there are just 70 breeding females.

