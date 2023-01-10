Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will hold a meeting in Portland on offshore wind leases

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Tuesday announced a series of meetings to get feedback on offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine.

In August, the agency had announced a request for interest, to evaluate the demand for wind energy leases.

Following public comment over the past few months, and further spatial analysis, the agency reduced the proposed area for offshore wind leases by 27%, to 10 million acres.

Bureau of Energy Ocean Management / The map shows the area proposed for wind energy leases.

This month, the bureau is holding public meetings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The Maine meeting will be at the Portland by the Bay Holiday Inn, on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.

