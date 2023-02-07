© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Bill granting Indigenous people free state park access gets unanimous committee approval

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST
52075329193_d4f300cd45_k.jpg
Peter Miller
/
via flickr
Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park in Freeport, Maine.

A bill that would give Indigenous people free access to state parks has passed a key Maine legislative committee.

The bill, introduced by Democratic state Sen. Craig Hickman, would simply allow members of federally-recognized tribes to visit and camp at Maine state parks for free.

The bill unanimously passed the legislature's Agriculture, Forestry and Conservation Committee. No one testified against it an earlier public hearing.

The Wabanaki Alliance, the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and others all said that the measure represents a small step by state government in recognizing unceded Wabanaki territory.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, which also supports the bill, estimated that it would have a minimal impact on revenue that the parks collect through day passes and campground fees.

The measure now faces additional votes in the House and Senate.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors WabanakiMaine State Parks
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
Mount Katahdin
  1. New bill would grant Wabanaki free access to Maine state parks